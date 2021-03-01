Weil Must Turn Over Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger Documents

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP must turn over documents concerning the firm's communications with Walgreens and two of its executives over the company's failed merger with Rite Aid, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled in a class action alleging that the pharmacy chain misrepresented that the deal would clear the Federal Trade Commission. U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick on Friday denied in part Weil's motion to quash a subpoena from the Rite Aid investors behind the suit, finding that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CEO Stefano Pessina and Chief Financial Officer George R. Fairweather waived the so-called work product doctrine with respect...

