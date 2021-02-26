Revolving Door Roundup: Jones Day, Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- The month of February saw some major players at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission find their way back into private practice with Sullivan & Cromwell and Jones Day, among others. Here's a look at the latest moves. Jay Clayton Jay Clayton After three and a half years leading the SEC, Jay Clayton is back at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as a senior policy adviser and of counsel in New York. Before former President Donald Trump appointed him to lead the nation's securities regulator, Clayton specialized in merger and acquisition transactions and capital markets financing...

