IT Firm Settles EEOC Suit Over Firing Of Worker With Brain Tumor

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- An information technology services provider will shell out $60,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the company of violating disability bias law by firing a worker after he revealed he had a brain tumor. The EEOC said Friday it had resolved a suit it filed in Maryland federal court in 2017 against Optimal Solutions & Technologies under the Americans With Disabilities Act. The payout for former OST employee Michael Tyson includes back pay, interest, and compensatory and punitive damages. In addition to the monetary relief, OST, based in Washington, D.C., must provide three hours of ADA training...

