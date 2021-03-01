6 Topics To Watch As Gensler Interviews For Top SEC Job

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Gary Gensler, the former Goldman Sachs executive-turned-financial regulatory hawk, will undoubtedly face questions on the recent GameStop trading frenzy, climate disclosures and other hot-button issues Tuesday when he defends his nomination to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a nomination hearing Tuesday morning for both Gensler, the Obama-era Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair tapped to helm the SEC, and Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Known as a tough enforcer during his time at the CFTC, Gensler's nomination has not been considered especially controversial and is not expected...

