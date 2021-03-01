FCA Looks To Distance Brand From Risky Financial Products

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 6:42 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday that the government must stop authorized companies from using its brand in promotional material to help sell unregulated investment products, after investors in collapsed minibond issuer London Capital & Finance lost £237 million ($330 million) in a scandal. The Financial Conduct Authority told the House of Commons Treasury Committee that the government needs to legislate to stop the so-called "halo effect." This allows a financial company to use its FCA-authorization to promote risky or fraudulent investment products, which are not themselves regulated, to unsophisticated retail investors. The companies often plaster the watchdog's logo on their...

