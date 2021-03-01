Bank Fraud Alert Scheme Halts £45M Of Scams, 200 Arrested

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 3:39 PM GMT) -- Joint efforts by British bank employees and the police to bust potential fraud helped to prevent £45.3 million ($63 million) worth of scams last year and led to the arrest of 200 suspects, according to a financial sector trade group. UK Finance said that bank staff made more than 7,800 emergency calls in 2020 to inform the police of potential fraud, using the sector's Banking Protocol rapid scam response program Work carried out under the scheme in 2020 resulted in the arrest of 200 suspected criminals, and customers were protected from losing an average of £5,749 each to crooks, UK Finance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS