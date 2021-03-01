UK Gov't Finalizes £5B Sale Of Crisis-Era Failed Banks

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 11:11 AM GMT) -- The government has completed the £5 billion ($7 million) sale of two British banks that collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, pushing forward its plan to get bailed-out lenders back into private ownership. The government said Friday it had sold Bradford & Bingley PLC and NRAM Ltd. — formerly Northern Rock Ltd — to a consortium including asset management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and financial services giant Citibank. Most of the financing for the transaction is being provided by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. "At last March's budget we promised to finally return [Bradford & Bingley and NRAM]...

