Almost Half Of Cos. Could Make Post-Brexit Moves Out Of UK

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 12:02 AM GMT) -- Research published by a consultancy on Tuesday shows that nearly half of all financial services firms have moved some of their operations out of the U.K. following Brexit or are planning to do so. EY, formerly Ernst & Young, said that 95 of 222 companies, or 43%, it surveyed said they had moved or have made plans to shift some of their operations to the continent in the fallout from Britain's exit from the European Union. The total number of job moves to the EU that are linked to Brexit is now almost 7,600, a small rise from 7,500 in October. "Financial services...

