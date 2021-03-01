EU Watchdog Finalizes Green Finance Taxonomy Advice

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 4:53 PM GMT) -- The European Union's markets regulator on Monday set out its final advice for what information asset managers should share with investors regarding the climate-friendliness of their products. The European Securities and Markets Authority recommended that businesses conduct a detailed analysis about their economic activities in order to properly identify the sustainability details of their operations. ESMA, as the watchdog is known, wants companies to share information with clients about the extent to which their operations are linked to business activities that can be classed as climate-friendly. The newly published advice focuses on three so-called key performance indicators, or KPIs, of companies...

