Oil Sales Rep Gets 3½ Years In Unaoil Bribery Case

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 12:23 PM GMT) -- A judge sentenced a former salesman at an energy services company to 3½ years in prison at a London court on Monday for conspiring to bribe public officials in Iraq for lucrative contracts to rebuild the country's oil infrastructure. Paul Bond has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of conspiring to make corrupt payments. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Judge Martin Beddoe imposed the prison term on Paul Bond after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of two counts of conspiring to make corrupt payments that helped win his employer contracts to supply the Iraqi government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS