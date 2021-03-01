HSF Guides Danish Insurer On £4.2B Issue Ahead Of RSA Deal

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 3:12 PM GMT) -- A Danish insurer offered investors the chance to buy new shares in the company on Monday as it seeks to raise the £4.2 billion ($5.8 billion) it needs for its part in a joint takeover of the London-based RSA Insurance Group PLC. The rights issue for more than 352.5 million new shares is the largest ever in Scandinavia, lawyers connected to the deal said. Insurer Tryg A/S said it hopes to raise 37 billion Danish krone ($6 billion) from the new shares, slightly more than it will pay for its share of RSA. RSA said in November it had accepted a £7.2...

