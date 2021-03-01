3 Firms Direct $1.55B Sale Of Perrigo Unit To PE Firm

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Health care-focused private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners LLC, advised by Schiff Hardin and Cleary, has agreed to buy the generic dermatology products business of Wachtell-represented Perrigo Co. PLC for $1.55 billion, the companies said Monday. The deal adds to New York-based Altaris Capital Partners' portfolio a business called Generic Rx Pharmaceuticals, according to a statement. The business provides topical generic medicines for dermatological purposes, in forms including creams, foams, ointments, mousses, gels, liquids and inhalable products. Murray S. Kessler, CEO and president of Perrigo, said in the press release that the divestiture is "the most impactful step in Perrigo's transformation...

