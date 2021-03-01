PQ Group Offloads Performance Chemicals For $1.1B

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- Chemicals company PQ Group Holdings has agreed to sell Performance Chemicals to a Koch Industries subsidiary and private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for $1.1 billion, the company announced Monday. Koch Minerals & Trading LLC and Cerberus will acquire Performance Chemicals, which produces materials used in personal and industrial cleaning products, tires, and food and beverage products, according to the company. Pennsylvania-based PQ said that shareholders should get between $2.50 and $3.25 per share following Monday's deal. The transaction is expected to reduce PQ's debt by at least $450 million, the company said. The deal is set to close this year...

