Judge Keenan's Exit Gives Biden 1st Opening On 4th Circ.

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Fourth Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan will take senior status in August after a decade in the position and a 40-year career as a judicial trailblazer, entering a form of semiretirement and giving President Joe Biden his first opening on the Richmond-based appeals court. Judge Keenan, a 20-year veteran of the Virginia Supreme Court and the state's first female judge, will assume senior status on Aug. 31, the federal judiciary reported over the weekend. Senior status will allow the judge to hear a reduced caseload while Biden gets a ninth appellate vacancy. Since Inauguration Day, nearly 40 federal judges have announced...

