Georgia Federal Judge To Take Senior Status In April

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Atlanta federal judge will take senior status this spring to spend more time with her family, paving the way for a second new judge to be appointed by President Joe Biden in the Northern District of Georgia. U.S. District Judge Amy M. Totenberg, 70, told Law360 that she is retaining her substantial caseload for the intermediate term but will eventually seek to find more time for family as she settles into a kind of semiretirement. Her decision to take senior status as of April 3 follows that of Chief Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr., who announced in early February that...

