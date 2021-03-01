Justices Won't Review Suit Over Oil Worker's Death

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Montana Supreme Court decision that Continental Resources Inc. must face a suit stemming from the death of a 20-year-old North Dakota oil well worker because the work was being supervised by the company's Montana-based office. The high court's decision to deny certiorari leaves in place the Montana Supreme Court's determination that Continental Resources could face liability for the death of subcontractor Zachary Buckles — which occurred at a North Dakota oil-production site — in Montana state court because the site was supervised by a company outpost less than 50 miles away...

