High Court Won't Revive Los Alamos Wastewater Permit Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to grant a wastewater discharge permit for Los Alamos National Laboratory, which an anti-nuclear group claimed was inappropriate for the facility and put its members' health at risk. The high court's decision Monday puts to bed an issue that has been stewing since at least 2014, when the EPA issued a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to cover liquid waste discharges to one of the facility's 11 outfalls, which drew a challenge from the Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety. The EPA's Environmental Appeals Board and the Tenth Circuit...

