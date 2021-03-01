NY Attorney General Granted Power To Investigate Cuomo

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James was formally invested with the power to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a task that will be carried out by an outside law firm, James' office said Monday. "Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo," James said in a statement. "This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously." The findings of the investigation will be made public...

