Former Top Gov't Trade Atty Returns To Skadden

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has welcomed back a former acting deputy U.S. trade representative and general counsel who handled the Trump administration's trade policy with China, according to the firm's Monday announcement. Joseph L. Barloon, who left the Office of the United States Trade Representative on Jan. 19, rejoined Skadden's litigation department as a partner Monday. Barloon first joined the USTR office in April 2019. He came in with over 20 years of experience in Skadden's litigation department, where he handled a "wide variety" of civil and criminal litigation and enforcement actions. It was an untraditional portfolio for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS