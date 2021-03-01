Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Appeals Court Told High Earner Tax Unconstitutional

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- An Arizona state court wrongly decided not to block a ballot measure imposing a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the state's highest earners even though it violated the state constitution, a group of challengers told the state appeals court.

In an opening brief filed Friday, challengers of the measure — including state House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, and Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott — told the appeals court that the lower court erred when it declined to enjoin Proposition 208. They argue the measure violates constitutional tax and expenditure limits.

"The court below misconstrued the text of both Proposition 208 and...

