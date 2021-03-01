DC Council Chair Proposes 13% Marijuana Sales Tax

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia would regulate and tax cannabis under a proposal introduced Monday by the district's Democratic council chairperson. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is accompanied by D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who said the bill's future hinges on Congress lifting a provision prohibiting D.C. from using any funds to regulate or implement adult-use cannabis sales. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Though recreational adult-use cannabis is already legal in D.C., the Comprehensive Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Act of 2021 introduced by D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, a Democrat, would impose a 13% excise tax on gross receipts from sales and charges for retail marijuana or marijuana products. Medical marijuana would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS