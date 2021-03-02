Jones Day Creates Practice Focusing On State AG Probes

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Jones Day has announced that it has launched a new practice that will focus on representing clients facing investigations, litigation and general enforcement by state attorneys general. The practice will assist companies that may be facing either single- or multistate investigations throughout the U.S., along with any associated inquiries or litigation, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. The new practice is headed up by partner Antonio F. Dias, an attorney with Jones Day for over 20 years who until recently served as co-leader of Jones Day's financial institutions and regulation practice. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of...

