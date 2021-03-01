Justices Hear Support For Tackling Exclusive Bargaining Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity Foundation urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up a case challenging Ohio's so-called exclusive bargaining law, arguing that the high court needs to deal with an earlier precedent that clashes with its Janus decision. In its amicus brief, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation threw its support behind Marietta High School teacher Jade Thompson's petition for the high court to review a Sixth Circuit decision upholding an Ohio law designating elected unions as the sole bargaining representatives for their members. The organization contended that there was a direct conflict between the Supreme Court's 1984...

