FTC Alums Join Gibson Dunn's Antitrust Group As Partners

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Two former top lawyers for the Federal Trade Commission are joining Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP as partners in its Washington, D.C., antitrust practice, the firm announced Monday. Stephen Weissman and Michael J. Perry, both veterans of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, made the switch from Baker Botts LLP in what Ken Doran, chairman and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, called "terrific additions to the firm." Weissman served as a deputy director of the commission's competition branch, and Perry was a counsel to the director of the bureau, before they went into private practice. Gibson Dunn said those backgrounds will be useful...

