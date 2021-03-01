Top Pa. Justice Announces Succession Plan

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor will hand the reins of the state's highest court to Justice Max Baer in April, as Justice Saylor will have reached the mandatory retirement age by the end of the year, he announced Monday. With state law mandating that Supreme Court justices retire at the end of the calendar year following their 75th birthday, Justice Saylor told Gov. Tom Wolf he will begin the transition in the coming month by naming Justice Baer his successor. Justice Saylor will remain on the bench until year's end, he said. "As I move to the...

