UK Lawmakers Warn Gov't Against Post-Pandemic Tax Hikes

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The U.K. government budget to be unveiled this week shouldn't include tax increases or efforts to curtail public spending, a key parliamentary committee said Monday despite warnings from Britain's finance minister about the fiscal impact of countering the COVID-19 crisis. Immediate moves toward "fiscal consolidation" could undermine the economic recovery from lockdown, but "significant fiscal measures, including revenue raising," will likely be needed in the future, according to a report by the House of Commons Treasury Committee. It was issued two days before Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is scheduled to present the government's 2021 budget proposal. The committee's report...

