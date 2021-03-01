Earth & Water Law Nabs EPA's Former Top Enforcement Atty

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's top enforcement official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has joined Washington, DC-based firm Earth and Water Law, where she told Law360 Monday she'll work with clients on policy issues, compliance matters and other projects. Susan Bodine joined Earth & Water Law as a partner after serving as the EPA's assistant administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance since 2017. She told Law360 Monday she anticipates helping the firm's efforts to bring environmental groups and businesses together to head off possible conflicts, offering her expertise on big-picture policy questions to clients and getting into the details of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS