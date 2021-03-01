Steel Producer To Pay $475K To Settle Clean Air Violations

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A steel producer will pay $475,000 as part of an agreement with the federal government and the state of Indiana to settle complaints about Clean Air Act violations at its processing plants, according to court filings Monday. Half the penalty will go to the federal government and half to the state, according to a consent decree Steel Dynamics Inc. entered with both governments. The company, which did not admit liability to either the state or federal government, also agreed to replace and monitor air pollution control filters and track and keep records on the existing devices at its plants that screen...

