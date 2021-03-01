Trade Court Questions Common Duty Reduction Maneuver

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied a cookware importer's tariff challenge on Monday, calling into question a common practice used by many companies to soften their tariff blow when importing from China. CIT Senior Judge Thomas J. Aquilino said Meyer Corp. could not use the so-called first sale rule to get a lower duty on 125 imported cookware sets. While much of the opinion focused on a fact-specific analysis of Meyer's financial records, the judge concluded his opinion by suggesting that the rule should not be used for transactions originating in China or other non-market economies. "As a result of...

