Fla. Senate Panel OKs Marketplace Facilitator, Nexus Tax Bill

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Florida Senate panel on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that would require remote sellers to collect and remit sales and use tax and expand the definition of retail sales to include marketplace facilitators. The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. A Florida Senate panel passed a bill that would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect and remix tax if they had more than $100,000 in sales into the state during 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) S.B. 50, sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, was passed 18-0 by the Committee on Appropriations after a brief hearing. The bill now goes to the full...

