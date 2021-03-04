5 Questions For GC Looking To Upend Home Broker Fees

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 1:17 PM EST) -- Mike Toth, the recently named general counsel of REX - Real Estate Exchange Inc., thinks U.S. home buyers have had just about enough of staggering real estate fees and is leading his company's efforts to convince antitrust enforcers to rein in the charges. Mike Toth Buyers in the U.S. shell out an astronomically higher cut to real estate agents than in other countries, Toth says, and he's aiming to do something about it, even if that means taking REX to the courthouse steps. REX, a registered broker that works to connect buyers and sellers online, is challenging various state rules that...

