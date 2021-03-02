Sidley Snags SEC Vet To Chair New Corporate Advisory Group

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A former high-ranking lawyer in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance has joined Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office and chair of the firm's newly established public company advisory subgroup. Sonia Barros, who spent roughly 17 years at the SEC and most recently served as its chief corporate governance counsel, joined Sidley's global capital markets practice group on Monday. The new public company advisory subgroup will advise clients on corporate disclosure and governance. "I've worked with many law firms over the years, and Sidley has always definitely stood out to me...

