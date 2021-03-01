NLRB Wants Briefs On Employee-Questioning Precedent

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's Republican majority asked Monday for input on whether it should overrule a precedent that for nearly 60 years has governed how employers may question workers while preparing a defense against unfair labor practice charges. In a 3-1 notice, the board's three Republican members called for briefs on whether to overrule a 1964 decision called Johnnie's Poultry in a case concerning Sunbelt Rentals Inc. An administrative law judge found Sunbelt Rentals violated the National Labor Relations Act under Johnnie's Poultry when its attorney didn't tell one worker that he wasn't required to participate and another that his testimony...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS