FCA Sets Out Tough New Rules For Pre-Paid Funeral Plans

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 1:53 PM GMT) -- The finance watchdog has set out how it plans to protect consumers in the pre-paid funeral sector when it takes control in 2022, saying it will ban cold-calling and commission fees after allegations of bad practice by operators. The Financial Conduct Authority published proposals on Tuesday for a new regime to supervise providers of pre-paid funerals after HM Treasury uncovered unscrupulous behavior by some companies in 2018. They were caught using misleading and high-pressure sales tactics to push consumers into signing up to plans that might not have been right for them. The FCA said it will ensure that all pre-paid plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS