DLA Piper Guides Insurance Co. Avid In Underwriter Buy-Up

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Private equity-backed Avid Insurance Services Ltd. has bought managing general agent Incorporated Insurance Group, as it looks to expand. London-based Avid, which is an underwriter as well as a Lloyd's broker and coverholder, did not reveal how much it paid for a majority stake in the managing general agent, or MGA. But it said the deal would push its annual gross written premium to approximately £75 million ($104 million). An MGA acts as a so-called virtual insurer, underwriting policies on behalf of insurance companies, which are then responsible for paying out on claims to customers. Incorporated Insurance Group Ltd. writes mainly...

