EU Strengthens Rules On AML Checks For Bank Customers

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 2:11 PM GMT) -- The European Union's banking watchdog has set out strengthened guidance on how financial institutions should check the identity of their customers to strengthen anti-money laundering defenses, after a series of major scandals at banks in the bloc revealed weaknesses. The European Banking Authority said on Monday that it has updated its guidance on how lenders and other finance companies should carry out due diligence process in an attempt to reduce money laundering and terrorist financing risks when a business customer opens an account. The EBA said it has provided guidance for finance companies on how to identify the beneficial owners of...

