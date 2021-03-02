Standards Body Floats Levy Increase For Unrated Insurers

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 4:14 PM GMT) -- A standards body for the insurance profession said on Tuesday that brokers that use insurers without a financial strength rating should potentially pay higher levies to the U.K.'s lifeboat scheme. The Chartered Insurance Institute said that the collapse of several unrated insurers in recent years posed a reputational risk to brokers. It said higher levies to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme would act as a deterrent for brokers that sold policies of unrated insurers. The FSCS, which is funded by the industry, is responsible for paying claims and refunding premiums to U.K. policyholders where an insurance company becomes insolvent. It said...

