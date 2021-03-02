Aviva Sets Net-Zero 2040 Target Alongside Exit From Coal

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 2:50 PM GMT) -- Aviva has announced plans to become a net-zero carbon emissions business by 2040, which means the insurer will stop investing in coal companies that fail to sign up to a global green initiative by next year. The net-zero commitment will be brought to bear on all aspects of its operations, the London-based insurer said on Monday. This will include decisions on investments such as the assets of shareholders and policyholders. "As the U.K.'s leading insurer, we have a huge responsibility to change the way we invest, insure and serve our customers. For the world to reach net zero, it's going to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS