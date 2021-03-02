Investment Manager In Liquidation After Fund Collapses

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 4:25 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that an investment manager has entered into liquidation and appointed insolvency practitioners after it failed to hand over £203,000 ($283,000) to pay back clients who lost money when the Connaught Fund collapsed. The City watchdog said Blue Gate Capital Ltd., which administered the collapsed investment vehicle Connaught Income Fund Series 1, has gone into liquidation at the request of its shareholders. Blue Gate had been given until Jan. 8 "to pay the restitution to us for onward distribution to investors," the FCA said. "We subsequently issued a statutory demand for payment." But shareholders decided instead...

