UK Finance Group Outlines Future Open Banking Support

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 5:04 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial services industry detailed the features of a new entity on Tuesday that will support businesses with open banking, as the sector looks to meet requirements to ensure the safety of customers and simplicity of new systems. The new organization will offer the financial industry a number of services, such as identifying forthcoming regulatory requirements and how they affect the open banking network, said UK Finance, a trade association for banks and building societies. The entity will also have a directory of authorized businesses and maintain technical standards for industry, UK Finance said in its joint report with management consultancy...

