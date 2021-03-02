Fla. Sens. Introduce Cannabis Legalization, Taxing Proposals

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Three bills to legalize and tax cannabis were introduced in the Florida Senate, days after similar measures were introduced in the state's House of Representatives. S.B. 1918, which Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, introduced Monday, would impose a 10% cannabis purchase excise tax on cannabis with up to a 35% level of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Cannabis with a THC level above 35% would be taxed at 25%, and all cannabis-infused products would be taxed at 20% of the purchase price. The tax would not apply to medical marijuana, according to the bill. The measure would also impose a...

