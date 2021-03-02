Orrick Boosts Capital Market Practice With 3rd Hiring Of 2021

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 12:55 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has brought on Marsha Mogilevich, bolstering its capital market practice with its third hire of the year, the firm announced Tuesday. Mogilevich, an attorney experienced with complex securities and financing transactions, will join Orrick's New York office from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she has worked since 2013 and has been a partner since 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. Her hiring follows that of Mark Mushkin from Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in New York and Edward Dyson from Cooley LLP in London, the firm said in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring Marsha on...

