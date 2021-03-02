Vegas Golden Knights Scores Ex-Qdoba Atty For CLO Post

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights on Monday said the team had tapped a former in-house attorney for Qdoba and the parent company of Hardee's as its chief legal officer. Charles "Chip" Seigel III, a lifelong hockey fan who officially started in his new position in mid-February, said he's most excited to be around the National Hockey League. "I played amateur hockey through high school, and I was at the very first St. Louis Blues game in 1967 in October against the Minnesota North Stars," he told Law360 on Tuesday. "I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to be around hockey."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS