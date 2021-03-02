Simpson Thacher Hiring Spree Continues With Blackstone GC

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 12:34 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is bringing on Blackstone's Europe, Middle East and Africa general counsel as a partner in its London office, the firm announced Tuesday, the latest high-profile addition in a string of transactional hires the firm has made in recent months. Blackstone managing director and EMEA general counsel Geoffrey Bailhache is on his way to Simpson Thacher after spending 10 years at the alternative investment management company, where he provided transactional advice for its private equity, energy, infrastructure and growth equity groups. Prior to joining Blackstone, Bailhache was an associate at Weil Gotshal and SJ Berwin. "We have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS