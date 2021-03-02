Va. Legislature Approves Recreational Cannabis, Tax On Sales

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Virginia would legalize adult-use recreational cannabis sales and impose a 21% statewide excise tax to help support state programs and communities historically affected by drug enforcement and criminalization under a bill passed by the state legislature. S.B. 1406 passed Saturday by a Senate vote of 20 to 19 and a House of Delegates vote of 47 to 44 with one abstaining and eight not voting. The bill would legalize cannabis sales starting in 2024, impose a statewide tax and allow an additional local tax of up to 3%. The vote was largely along party lines, with all Republicans opposed and nearly...

