CPSC Must Redo Rule Banning Chemicals From Kids' Toys

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sent a rule banning the use of certain plastic-softening chemicals from children's toys back to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, ruling that it didn't give the public enough time to comment when it changed its justification for the final rule. The published opinion, filed Monday, also found that the CPSC failed to consider the costs of implementing the 2017 final rule and its impact on businesses and industry. But the panel declined to strike the rule entirely, instead remanding it to the CPSC so it can remedy its procedural faults. The final rule at issue bans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS