Cuomo Resigns As Harassment Inquiries Ratchet Up

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday, effective in 14 days, after an attorney general's report confirmed he sexually harassed and groped women in state government for years, a political surrender by the long-defiant state executive as he faced an impeachment inquiry and multiple criminal investigations with few allies. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here on July 6, resigned Tuesday. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) The governor's announcement during a live address comes in the wake of a report that described a culture of fear and silence surrounding his inappropriate comments and unwanted touching, including kissing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS