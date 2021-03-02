Hong Kong Explores Allowing Blank-Check Listings

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Hong Kong's securities watchdog and stock exchange have been advised to develop rules that would allow the listing of blank-check companies, which are shell entities that raise money for acquisitions, potentially enabling overseas expansion of a market that has boomed in the U.S. Hong Kong business and government officials gathered at a "financial leaders forum" on Monday to discuss developments in the global market for blank-check companies, among other things. Also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, blank-check offerings have soared in the U.S., where the product is familiar and listing rules recognize such vehicles. Hong Kong's meeting, led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS