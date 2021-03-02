Goldman Sachs' General Counsel Is Exiting The Bank

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs' general counsel Karen Seymour, an ex-Sullivan & Cromwell LLP partner and former federal prosecutor who helped convict Martha Stewart back in 2004, is leaving the bank. Seymour will be replaced by Kathy Ruemmler, a White House counsel under former President Barack Obama who is currently head of regulatory affairs at the bank, a source familiar with the situation has confirmed. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. Seymour, who joined Goldman Sachs from Sullivan & Cromwell in 2017, recently helped guide the bank in its $2.9 billion plea deal tied to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, bribery scandal last...

