Jones Day Adds Ex-DOJ Acting Division Head In Latest Coup

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- The former acting head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division is the latest Trump-era prosecutor to make the jump to Jones Day, joining the firm's government regulation, investigations and white collar defense practice in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Brian C. Rabbitt, who previously served as chief of staff to former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and held senior roles in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will focus on high-stakes criminal and civil investigations and litigation, the firm said. "Brian is a battle-tested lawyer, knows the inner workings of government, and has a well-rounded set of skills in the...

